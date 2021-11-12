Market Analysts see NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] falling to $230. Time to buy?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] closed the trading session at $219.10 on 11/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $214.15, while the highest price level was $223.34. The company report on November 10, 2021 that NXP and Ford Collaborate to Deliver Next-Generation Connected Car Experiences and Expanded Services.

NXP’s vehicle networking, gateway and i.MX 8 Series processors work together to enable enhanced services, convenience and over-the-air updateable vehicles.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) announced a collaboration with the Ford Motor Company to deliver enhanced driver experiences, convenience and services across its global fleet of vehicles, including the 2021 Ford F-150 pickup, Mustang Mach-E and Bronco SUVs. Ford’s new fully networked vehicle architecture implements NXP’s vehicle networking processors and the i.MX 8 Series processors, working together to upgrade vehicles that help improve customer lifestyle and streamline the ownership experience.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.79 percent and weekly performance of -0.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, NXPI reached to a volume of 4467977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $237.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $220, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on NXPI stock. On April 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NXPI shares from 225 to 235.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 5.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

NXPI stock trade performance evaluation

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, NXPI shares gained by 19.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.78 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.15, while it was recorded at 220.34 for the last single week of trading, and 199.86 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.44 and a Gross Margin at +33.94. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.72. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] managed to generate an average of $1,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. posted 2.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 22.08%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53,757 million, or 96.00% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,951,494, which is approximately -16.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,577,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.95 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.7 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 1.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 11,354,446 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 20,871,253 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 213,127,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,352,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,153,132 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,351,189 shares during the same period.