Market Analysts see Mattel Inc. [MAT] falling to $22. Time to buy?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] gained 0.66% or 0.15 points to close at $22.71 with a heavy trading volume of 4224949 shares. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in MKM Partners’ 2021 Virtual Conference.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz will participate in a fireside chat at the MKM Partners’ 2021 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 1:10 p.m. Eastern time.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The webcast will be available on Mattel’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the live webcast.

It opened the trading session at $22.56, the shares rose to $22.95 and dropped to $22.465, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAT points out that the company has recorded 9.87% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -68.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, MAT reached to a volume of 4224949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $27.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $14 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts kept a Buy rating on MAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for MAT stock

Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.78. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 19.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.22 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.33, while it was recorded at 22.43 for the last single week of trading, and 20.45 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.02 and a Gross Margin at +47.96. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.76.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 534.01. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 520.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of $3,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mattel Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 73.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mattel Inc. [MAT]

There are presently around $7,773 million, or 99.70% of MAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 46,969,363, which is approximately 0.051% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 46,552,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $718.85 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 1.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 18,537,260 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 14,344,959 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 311,647,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,530,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,601,380 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,990,018 shares during the same period.