Market Analysts see Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.32%. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Astra Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Astra Space, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTR) announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“We are excited for our upcoming test launch of LV0007 on behalf of the SpaceForce as we complete vehicle preparations and await optimal conditions for our launch expected to occur in the coming week or so,” said CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder Chris Kemp.

Over the last 12 months, ASTR stock dropped by -0.72%. The one-year Astra Space Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.64. The average equity rating for ASTR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.43 billion, with 46.72 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, ASTR stock reached a trading volume of 2954674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTR shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Astra Space Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

ASTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, ASTR shares gained by 14.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.49 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.17, while it was recorded at 9.96 for the last single week of trading, and 11.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Astra Space Inc. Fundamentals:

Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.20 and a Current Ratio set at 25.30.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $148 million, or 33.70% of ASTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,999,661, which is approximately 7.969% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 1,732,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.84 million in ASTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.73 million in ASTR stock with ownership of nearly 86976.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTR] by around 9,868,831 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 6,148,638 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 802,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,214,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,283,296 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,355,890 shares during the same period.