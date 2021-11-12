LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] Stock trading around $5.96 per share: What’s Next?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: LX] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.96 at the close of the session, up 0.51%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“The third quarter marks the beginning of the structural transformation of our core business. The team has been able to gradually bring down the loan pricing while keeping the take rate at a healthy level,” said Mr. Jay Wenjie Xiao, Lexin’s chairman and chief executive officer. “The results have demonstrated our ability in responding to changes and ensuring the resilience of our operations.”.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock is now -11.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LX Stock saw the intraday high of $6.18 and lowest of $5.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.42, which means current price is +12.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, LX reached a trading volume of 3335783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LX shares is $12.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on LX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for LX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

How has LX stock performed recently?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.97. With this latest performance, LX shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 5.76 for the last single week of trading, and 8.97 for the last 200 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.05 and a Gross Margin at +70.95. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.04.

Return on Total Capital for LX is now 9.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.96. Additionally, LX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] managed to generate an average of $26,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. go to 2.36%.

Insider trade positions for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]

There are presently around $291 million, or 37.10% of LX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LX stocks are: OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 14,155,364, which is approximately -8.752% of the company’s market cap and around 5.57% of the total institutional ownership; CEDERBERG CAPITAL LTD, holding 7,880,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.97 million in LX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.4 million in LX stock with ownership of nearly 7.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:LX] by around 7,546,247 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 5,951,430 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 35,376,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,874,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,410,284 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,318,796 shares during the same period.