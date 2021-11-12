Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] Revenue clocked in at $3.62 billion, down -39.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ: GRUB] traded at a low on 11/10/21, posting a -5.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.82. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Cat Rock Capital Releases Presentation on Grubhub and Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Grubhub Has Significant Intrinsic and Strategic Value to Long List of Logical Owners.

US Same-Day Delivery a $2.6 trillion Addressable Market with 79% Annual Growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3727079 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stands at 1.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.13%.

The market cap for GRUB stock reached $14.94 billion, with 778.79 million shares outstanding and 632.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, GRUB reached a trading volume of 3727079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRUB shares is $106.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRUB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on GRUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

How has GRUB stock performed recently?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, GRUB shares dropped by -7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.52 for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.99, while it was recorded at 14.14 for the last single week of trading.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.24 and a Gross Margin at +24.58. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.39.

Return on Total Capital for GRUB is now -0.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.64. Additionally, GRUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRUB.

Insider trade positions for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]

88 institutional holders increased their position in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ:GRUB] by around 22,725,275 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 208,486,599 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 142,109,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,102,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRUB stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,804,798 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 103,616,413 shares during the same period.