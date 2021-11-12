Jupai Holdings Limited [JP] moved down -21.48: Why It’s Important

Jupai Holdings Limited [NYSE: JP] slipped around -0.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.17 at the close of the session, down -21.48%. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Jupai Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Jupai Holdings Limited (“Jupai” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JP), a leading third-party wealth management service provider, focusing on distributing wealth management products and providing quality product advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS.

Jupai Holdings Limited stock is now -36.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JP Stock saw the intraday high of $1.79 and lowest of $1.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.97, which means current price is +23.70% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 266.95K shares, JP reached a trading volume of 4302814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jupai Holdings Limited [JP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jupai Holdings Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for JP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

How has JP stock performed recently?

Jupai Holdings Limited [JP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.18. With this latest performance, JP shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.17 for Jupai Holdings Limited [JP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1599, while it was recorded at 1.4520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7740 for the last 200 days.

Jupai Holdings Limited [JP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jupai Holdings Limited [JP] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.43 and a Gross Margin at +42.82. Jupai Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.08.

Return on Total Capital for JP is now -4.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jupai Holdings Limited [JP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.11. Additionally, JP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jupai Holdings Limited [JP] managed to generate an average of -$7,835 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Jupai Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for Jupai Holdings Limited [JP]

There are presently around $5 million, or 12.50% of JP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JP stocks are: UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC with ownership of 3,307,746, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.54% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 441,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in JP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.38 million in JP stock with ownership of nearly 8.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jupai Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Jupai Holdings Limited [NYSE:JP] by around 316,461 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 35,417 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,783,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,134,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,753 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 35,416 shares during the same period.