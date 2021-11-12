Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF] Revenue clocked in at $313.80 million, up 37.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Jamf Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: JAMF] loss -5.43% on the last trading session, reaching $41.28 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Jamf Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Q3 total revenue of $95.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of 36%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ARR year-over-year growth of 47% to $384.8 million as of September 30, 2021.

Jamf Holding Corp. represents 117.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.89 billion with the latest information. JAMF stock price has been found in the range of $40.51 to $44.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 739.12K shares, JAMF reached a trading volume of 3646388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAMF shares is $49.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAMF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Jamf Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $52 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Jamf Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on JAMF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jamf Holding Corp. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAMF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for JAMF in the course of the last twelve months was 66.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for JAMF stock

Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.80. With this latest performance, JAMF shares dropped by -2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAMF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.74, while it was recorded at 45.91 for the last single week of trading, and 36.45 for the last 200 days.

Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.82 and a Gross Margin at +64.10. Jamf Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.45.

Return on Total Capital for JAMF is now -1.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF] managed to generate an average of -$15,221 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Jamf Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jamf Holding Corp. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAMF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jamf Holding Corp. go to 51.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jamf Holding Corp. [JAMF]

There are presently around $4,934 million, or 97.00% of JAMF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAMF stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 63,270,508, which is approximately -13.144% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 9,498,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $414.61 million in JAMF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $196.77 million in JAMF stock with ownership of nearly 38.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jamf Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Jamf Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:JAMF] by around 13,605,255 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 12,327,178 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 87,112,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,044,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAMF stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,889,291 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,217,001 shares during the same period.