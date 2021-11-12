IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] Is Currently 3.94 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: IZEA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.46%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that IZEA Reports All-Time Record Revenues and Bookings in Q3 2021.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, IZEA stock rose by 167.09%. The one-year IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.16. The average equity rating for IZEA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $132.74 million, with 61.39 million shares outstanding and 57.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, IZEA stock reached a trading volume of 4778511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IZEA shares is $4.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IZEA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IZEA Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.46. With this latest performance, IZEA shares gained by 9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IZEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.27 for IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.06 for the last single week of trading, and 2.97 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.33 and a Gross Margin at +47.34. IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.92.

Return on Total Capital for IZEA is now -25.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.33. Additionally, IZEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. [IZEA] managed to generate an average of -$95,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IZEA Worldwide Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IZEA Worldwide Inc. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $19 million, or 14.80% of IZEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IZEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,687,768, which is approximately 18.822% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,557,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.29 million in IZEA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.06 million in IZEA stock with ownership of nearly -0.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IZEA Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in IZEA Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:IZEA] by around 3,377,941 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,428,873 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,184,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,990,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IZEA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,636,556 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,938,695 shares during the same period.