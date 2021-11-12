HyreCar Inc. [HYRE] Revenue clocked in at $30.40 million, up 2.10% YTD: What’s Next?

HyreCar Inc. [NASDAQ: HYRE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.21% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.65%. The company report on November 11, 2021 that HyreCar to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit Conference.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery services, announced that Chief Executive Officer Joe Furnari will present a corporate overview at the Q4 Investor Summit Conference, which is being held virtually on November 16 – 17, 2021.

Mr. Furnari will deliver his corporate presentation on Wednesday, November 17 at 2:45 PM ET.

Over the last 12 months, HYRE stock rose by 44.93%. The one-year HyreCar Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.22. The average equity rating for HYRE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $148.50 million, with 20.52 million shares outstanding and 18.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 907.62K shares, HYRE stock reached a trading volume of 3391464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HyreCar Inc. [HYRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYRE shares is $18.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for HyreCar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price from $14 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for HyreCar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on HYRE stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HYRE shares from 7.50 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HyreCar Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

HYRE Stock Performance Analysis:

HyreCar Inc. [HYRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, HYRE shares dropped by -9.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.12 for HyreCar Inc. [HYRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.46, while it was recorded at 7.23 for the last single week of trading, and 12.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HyreCar Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HyreCar Inc. [HYRE] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.45 and a Gross Margin at +32.78. HyreCar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.32.

Return on Total Capital for HYRE is now -704.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,096.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,305.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -171.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HyreCar Inc. [HYRE] managed to generate an average of -$176,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 260.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.85.HyreCar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

HYRE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HyreCar Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -93.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HYRE.

HyreCar Inc. [HYRE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $100 million, or 74.00% of HYRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYRE stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 1,502,135, which is approximately -19.072% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,201,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.76 million in HYRE stocks shares; and SHAY CAPITAL LLC, currently with $8.38 million in HYRE stock with ownership of nearly 86.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HyreCar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in HyreCar Inc. [NASDAQ:HYRE] by around 5,568,363 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 4,861,448 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,265,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,695,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYRE stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,142,887 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,042,427 shares during the same period.