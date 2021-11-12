Gordon Haskett slashes price target on Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] – find out why.

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] traded at a high on 11/11/21, posting a 1.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.38. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Nordstrom to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 23.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. EST, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company’s third quarter financial results along with the 2021 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

To listen to the LIVE conference call on November 23, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. EST:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5788460 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nordstrom Inc. stands at 3.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for JWN stock reached $5.34 billion, with 159.00 million shares outstanding and 112.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 5788460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $33.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $36 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on JWN stock. On May 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for JWN shares from 44 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has JWN stock performed recently?

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.34. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 26.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.84 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.75, while it was recorded at 33.72 for the last single week of trading, and 34.15 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.67 and a Gross Margin at +29.30. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.44.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now -14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,744.92. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,460.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of -$11,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordstrom Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 666.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $3,273 million, or 60.70% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,269,362, which is approximately 15.915% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,085,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $346.74 million in JWN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $324.0 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -6.176% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 17,820,784 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 9,191,480 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 68,174,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,186,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,665,184 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,508,241 shares during the same period.