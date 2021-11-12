Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] Stock trading around $1.67 per share: What’s Next?

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GRTX] loss -4.02% or -0.07 points to close at $1.67 with a heavy trading volume of 3019406 shares. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Galera Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates.

Recently announced topline results of Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem for radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis.

Enrollment ongoing in GRECO-1 and GRECO-2 trials of rucosopasem (GC4711) in combination with SBRT in patients with NSCLC and pancreatic cancer; initial data from GRECO-1 expected in 1H 2022.

It opened the trading session at $1.73, the shares rose to $1.7521 and dropped to $1.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRTX points out that the company has recorded -78.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, GRTX reached to a volume of 3019406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTX shares is $18.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $17 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Galera Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on GRTX stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GRTX shares from 9 to 15.

Trading performance analysis for GRTX stock

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.80. With this latest performance, GRTX shares dropped by -79.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.38 for Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.6544, while it was recorded at 1.8020 for the last single week of trading, and 8.3356 for the last 200 days.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for GRTX is now -76.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -196.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,044.51. Additionally, GRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,040.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,953,105 per employee.Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Galera Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galera Therapeutics Inc. go to 18.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]

There are presently around $34 million, or 74.90% of GRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRTX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 4,362,986, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC., holding 3,083,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.15 million in GRTX stocks shares; and NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, currently with $4.11 million in GRTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Galera Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Galera Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GRTX] by around 2,684,261 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,109,358 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 16,698,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,492,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRTX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,107,381 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 799,971 shares during the same period.