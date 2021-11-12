For VEON Ltd. [VEON], Analyst sees a rise to $2.70. What next?

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] closed the trading session at $2.01 on 11/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.98, while the highest price level was $2.02. The company report on November 9, 2021 that VEON Partners with Astrum IT Academy to Deliver IT Education in Uzbekistan.

AI and Big Data Analytics Training to be Offered by VEON at New Tertiary Education Institute as Part of Digital Uzbekistan-2030 Programme.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to become an official partner of Bilim Tech, a leading ed-tech company in Uzbekistan, to launch the Astrum IT Academy, a new tertiary level education institute based in the Tashkent region.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.11 percent and weekly performance of -2.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.55M shares, VEON reached to a volume of 3210213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VEON Ltd. [VEON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 5.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VEON stock trade performance evaluation

VEON Ltd. [VEON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, VEON shares dropped by -11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.34 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1600, while it was recorded at 2.0100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8700 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.17 and a Gross Margin at +52.27. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.37.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 13.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,169.33. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5,418.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] managed to generate an average of -$7,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VEON Ltd. [VEON] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VEON Ltd. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEON.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $749 million, or 26.80% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 78,347,333, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 50,621,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.75 million in VEON stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $83.13 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 9.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 44,029,563 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 29,044,778 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 299,373,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,448,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,298,010 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 942,945 shares during the same period.