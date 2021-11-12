For Aflac Incorporated [AFL], Analyst sees a rise to $55. What next?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] gained 0.55% on the last trading session, reaching $56.33 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Aflac Incorporated to Webcast 2021 Financial Analysts Briefing.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced that it will webcast its annual Financial Analysts Briefing on November 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (ET). Aflac’s management will discuss its operations in Japan and the United States, along with capital management strategies and financial outlook, including with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The presentations will be available via webcast, and you must register here prior to the event. Presentation slides will be posted on investors.aflac.com after the market closes on November 15, 2021, and an archive of the presentations will also be available on investors.aflac.com for two weeks following the conclusion of the webcast.

Aflac Incorporated represents 668.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.57 billion with the latest information. AFL stock price has been found in the range of $55.71 to $56.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 3271397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $58.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $47, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.78.

Trading performance analysis for AFL stock

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.83 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.68, while it was recorded at 56.43 for the last single week of trading, and 53.48 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.87. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.57.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.61. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $398,067 per employee.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aflac Incorporated posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 4.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

There are presently around $25,297 million, or 61.90% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,273,402, which is approximately -0.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.95 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.62 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -1.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 449 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 19,158,846 shares. Additionally, 453 investors decreased positions by around 28,038,407 shares, while 227 investors held positions by with 401,891,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 449,088,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,636,851 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,347,399 shares during the same period.