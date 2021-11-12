Flywire Corporation [FLYW] Revenue clocked in at $157.30 million, up 25.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Flywire Corporation [NASDAQ: FLYW] traded at a low on 11/11/21, posting a -2.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $43.97. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Flywire to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW)(“Flywire” or “the Company”) a global payments enablement and software company, announced that the Company’s management team will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:.

On Monday, November 15, 2021, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Citi FinTech Conference. The discussion will begin at 3:00pm ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3291574 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Flywire Corporation stands at 9.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.16%.

The market cap for FLYW stock reached $4.68 billion, with 52.50 million shares outstanding and 45.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 444.99K shares, FLYW reached a trading volume of 3291574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flywire Corporation [FLYW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLYW shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLYW stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Flywire Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Flywire Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on FLYW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flywire Corporation is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

How has FLYW stock performed recently?

Flywire Corporation [FLYW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.38 for Flywire Corporation [FLYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.79, while it was recorded at 44.24 for the last single week of trading.

Flywire Corporation [FLYW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Flywire Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Insider trade positions for Flywire Corporation [FLYW]

There are presently around $2,915 million, or 94.50% of FLYW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLYW stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 16,539,864, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 10,635,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $467.65 million in FLYW stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $449.5 million in FLYW stock with ownership of nearly -4.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flywire Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Flywire Corporation [NASDAQ:FLYW] by around 52,503,478 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 590,524 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 13,194,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,288,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLYW stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,589,927 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 85,000 shares during the same period.