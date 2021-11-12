Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] moved down -5.56: Why It’s Important

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: DSEY] traded at a low on 11/11/21, posting a -5.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.28. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Diversey Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Ordinary Shares.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, announced the pricing of a public follow-on offering of 15,000,000 ordinary shares at $15.00. Diversey also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares on the same terms and conditions. Diversey currently intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, potential acquisitions, growth opportunities and strategic transactions. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Baird and Guggenheim Securities are also acting as book-running managers. Siebert Williams Shank is acting as a co-manager of the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6728999 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Diversey Holdings Ltd. stands at 8.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.12%.

The market cap for DSEY stock reached $4.48 billion, with 300.80 million shares outstanding and 292.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 404.55K shares, DSEY reached a trading volume of 6728999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSEY shares is $20.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSEY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Diversey Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on DSEY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversey Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.23. With this latest performance, DSEY shares dropped by -11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.10% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.96 for Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.49, while it was recorded at 15.62 for the last single week of trading.

Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversey Holdings Ltd. go to 15.74%.

There are presently around $4,138 million, or 98.40% of DSEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSEY stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 236,350,134, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.95% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,609,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.79 million in DSEY stocks shares; and INTERMEDE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $63.59 million in DSEY stock with ownership of nearly -1.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in Diversey Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:DSEY] by around 14,766,047 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 23,713,101 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 251,275,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,754,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSEY stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,073,292 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 7,124,649 shares during the same period.