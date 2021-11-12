Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] stock Resumed by JMP Securities analyst, price target now $18

Compugen Ltd. [NASDAQ: CGEN] surged by $0.88 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.48 during the day while it closed the day at $7.16. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Compugen Announces Collaboration Expansion with Bristol Myers Squibb alongside $20 Million Equity Investment.

Investment is intended to enhance the strategic collaboration between Compugen and Bristol Myers Squibb and support the continued execution of the clinical programs.

Ongoing clinical programs aimed at testing Compugen’s DNAM axis hypothesis, targeting PVRIG, TIGIT and PD-1 include cohort expansion studies in selected tumor types of the dual combination of COM701 with nivolumab and the triple combination of COM701 with nivolumab and BMS investigational anti-TIGIT antibody BMS- 986207.

Compugen Ltd. stock has also gained 4.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CGEN stock has inclined by 10.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.50% and lost -40.88% year-on date.

The market cap for CGEN stock reached $615.19 million, with 83.80 million shares outstanding and 81.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 725.04K shares, CGEN reached a trading volume of 11569650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGEN shares is $20.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Compugen Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Compugen Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compugen Ltd. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 307.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

CGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, CGEN shares gained by 9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.50 for Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.41, while it was recorded at 6.66 for the last single week of trading, and 7.90 for the last 200 days.

Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1574.80 and a Gross Margin at +61.25. Compugen Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1484.90.

Return on Total Capital for CGEN is now -38.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.64. Additionally, CGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] managed to generate an average of -$436,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Compugen Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $232 million, or 45.60% of CGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGEN stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11,975,607, which is approximately -16.965% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 7,027,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.13 million in CGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.94 million in CGEN stock with ownership of nearly 6.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compugen Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Compugen Ltd. [NASDAQ:CGEN] by around 2,477,824 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 5,540,491 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 28,886,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,904,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGEN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 208,748 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,486,012 shares during the same period.