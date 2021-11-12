Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] moved down -9.38: Why It’s Important

Casper Sleep Inc. [NYSE: CSPR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.16%. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Casper Sleep Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 15.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR), the award-winning sleep company, announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 15, 2021. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 15, 2021 to review these results and other business updates.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 866-319-1799 (for domestic callers) or 825-312-2362 (for international callers). Please call at least five minutes in advance of the start of the call to ensure that you are connected prior to the call. Interested parties may also access a live audio webcast of the call at https://ir.casper.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Please allow 15 minutes to register. A replay of the call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call until January 14, 2022 at https://ir.casper.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Over the last 12 months, CSPR stock dropped by -48.71%. The one-year Casper Sleep Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.94. The average equity rating for CSPR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $143.58 million, with 41.44 million shares outstanding and 34.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 714.22K shares, CSPR stock reached a trading volume of 3993646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSPR shares is $7.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Casper Sleep Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Casper Sleep Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on CSPR stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CSPR shares from 10 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Casper Sleep Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26.

CSPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.16. With this latest performance, CSPR shares dropped by -18.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.46 for Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.45, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 7.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Casper Sleep Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.99 and a Gross Margin at +48.17. Casper Sleep Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.02.

Return on Total Capital for CSPR is now -88.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -117.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.38. Additionally, CSPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] managed to generate an average of -$202,613 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.14.Casper Sleep Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CSPR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Casper Sleep Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Casper Sleep Inc. go to 17.80%.

Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $78 million, or 61.90% of CSPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSPR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,226,130, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC, holding 2,415,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.17 million in CSPR stocks shares; and PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $7.51 million in CSPR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Casper Sleep Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Casper Sleep Inc. [NYSE:CSPR] by around 5,063,703 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,636,108 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 15,291,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,991,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSPR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,064,729 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 367,322 shares during the same period.