Bumble Inc. [BMBL] Revenue clocked in at $684.80 million, down -45.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] price plunged by -19.25 percent to reach at -$9.19. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Bumble Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble and Badoo, announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:.

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet Media and Telecom Virtual Conference Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 10:00 a.m. ET.

A sum of 12727135 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.90M shares. Bumble Inc. shares reached a high of $41.80 and dropped to a low of $37.80 until finishing in the latest session at $38.56.

The one-year BMBL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.09. The average equity rating for BMBL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bumble Inc. [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $63.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $70 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $55, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on BMBL stock. On November 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BMBL shares from 65 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

BMBL Stock Performance Analysis:

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.42. With this latest performance, BMBL shares dropped by -25.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.95% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.46 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.58, while it was recorded at 48.28 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Bumble Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.04 and a Gross Margin at +57.13. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.99.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bumble Inc. [BMBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.16. Additionally, BMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.30.

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

BMBL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bumble Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 92.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bumble Inc. go to 79.10%.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,575 million, or 98.20% of BMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 54,709,184, which is approximately -36.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.61% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 5,469,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $261.16 million in BMBL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $255.64 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly -6.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bumble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 14,110,796 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 42,636,348 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 60,009,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,756,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,410,287 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 7,567,239 shares during the same period.