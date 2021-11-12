BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS] is -45.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BTRS Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BTRS] loss -1.13% or -0.1 points to close at $8.76 with a heavy trading volume of 3379218 shares. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Billtrust Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Exceeds Third Quarter Financial Expectations and Raises Guidance for Full Year 2021.

Accelerates International Footprint with Acquisition of iController.

It opened the trading session at $9.21, the shares rose to $9.49 and dropped to $8.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTRS points out that the company has recorded -29.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 902.33K shares, BTRS reached to a volume of 3379218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTRS shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BTRS Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2021, representing the official price target for BTRS Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on BTRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BTRS Holdings Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

Trading performance analysis for BTRS stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, BTRS shares dropped by -12.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.54 for BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 8.90 for the last single week of trading, and 13.27 for the last 200 days.

BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for BTRS is now -2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS] managed to generate an average of -$7,867 per employee.BTRS Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BTRS Holdings Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -333.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTRS Holdings Inc. go to 6.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]

There are presently around $855 million, or 77.80% of BTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTRS stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 31,518,959, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,577,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.9 million in BTRS stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $64.44 million in BTRS stock with ownership of nearly 5.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BTRS Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in BTRS Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BTRS] by around 16,709,582 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 11,450,640 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 69,464,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,625,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTRS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,247,053 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,760,359 shares during the same period.