BTIG Research slashes price target on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] – find out why.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] closed the trading session at $281.56 on 11/10/21. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $278.785, while the highest price level was $298.48.



The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.92 percent and weekly performance of 4.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, CRWD reached to a volume of 4019766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $310.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $300 to $315, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on CRWD stock. On September 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CRWD shares from 300 to 315.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 11.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 70.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 172.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

CRWD stock trade performance evaluation

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 265.94, while it was recorded at 282.14 for the last single week of trading, and 235.48 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.15 and a Gross Margin at +73.70. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.59.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -7.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.48. Additionally, CRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$27,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 73.57%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,514 million, or 71.70% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,881,296, which is approximately 9.927% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,198,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.43 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $2.53 billion in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly 1.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 593 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 20,966,930 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 11,752,421 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 114,722,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,441,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,558,759 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,373,790 shares during the same period.