BofA Securities slashes price target on Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX] – find out why.

Cortexyme Inc. [NASDAQ: CRTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.43% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.16%. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Cortexyme’s Atuzaginstat Slowed Cognitive Decline in Participants With Alzheimer’s Disease and P. Gingivalis Infection in Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial: Additional Top-line Data Presented at CTAD 2021.

Evidence supports P. gingivalis as a driver of Alzheimer’s in easily identified patient population.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Successful identification of target population and therapeutic dose inform next steps.

Over the last 12 months, CRTX stock dropped by -69.69%. The one-year Cortexyme Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.58. The average equity rating for CRTX stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $428.50 million, with 29.77 million shares outstanding and 20.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, CRTX stock reached a trading volume of 9083906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRTX shares is $65.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cortexyme Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Cortexyme Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $34, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cortexyme Inc. is set at 5.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89.

CRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.16. With this latest performance, CRTX shares dropped by -80.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.07 for Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.26, while it was recorded at 16.01 for the last single week of trading, and 54.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cortexyme Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CRTX is now -54.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.26. Additionally, CRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,077,000 per employee.Cortexyme Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

CRTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cortexyme Inc. posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cortexyme Inc. go to 18.30%.

Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $269 million, or 62.80% of CRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTX stocks are: EPIQ CAPITAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 3,765,505, which is approximately 3.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 3,327,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.48 million in CRTX stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $39.87 million in CRTX stock with ownership of nearly 11.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cortexyme Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Cortexyme Inc. [NASDAQ:CRTX] by around 1,134,945 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,070,766 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 16,256,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,461,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 405,529 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 70,255 shares during the same period.