Black Knight Inc. [BKI] Revenue clocked in at $1.37 billion, down -11.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Black Knight Inc. [NYSE: BKI] loss -1.28% on the last trading session, reaching $78.08 price per share at the time. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Black Knight Honored With 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award for Successfully Recruiting and Employing U.S. Veterans.

Second Consecutive Year Black Knight Has Received This Recognition from U.S. Dept. of Labor.

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, announced it has received the U.S. Department of Labor’s 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award for its dedication to successfully recruiting and employing U.S. veterans. This is the second consecutive year Black Knight has received this prestigious recognition.

Black Knight Inc. represents 155.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.18 billion with the latest information. BKI stock price has been found in the range of $77.28 to $80.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 683.45K shares, BKI reached a trading volume of 2962998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Black Knight Inc. [BKI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKI shares is $94.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Black Knight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Black Knight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on BKI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Knight Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for BKI stock

Black Knight Inc. [BKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.50. With this latest performance, BKI shares gained by 12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.69 for Black Knight Inc. [BKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.30, while it was recorded at 75.98 for the last single week of trading, and 75.57 for the last 200 days.

Black Knight Inc. [BKI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Black Knight Inc. [BKI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.08 and a Gross Margin at +24.08. Black Knight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.32.

Return on Total Capital for BKI is now 6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Black Knight Inc. [BKI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.17. Additionally, BKI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Black Knight Inc. [BKI] managed to generate an average of $46,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Black Knight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Black Knight Inc. [BKI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Black Knight Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Black Knight Inc. go to 9.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Black Knight Inc. [BKI]

There are presently around $11,320 million, or 93.80% of BKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 17,108,353, which is approximately -10.639% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,866,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in BKI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $880.19 million in BKI stock with ownership of nearly -0.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Black Knight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Black Knight Inc. [NYSE:BKI] by around 14,306,113 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 8,133,543 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 122,534,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,973,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,812,074 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,953,360 shares during the same period.