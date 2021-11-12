BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] is 22.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.93 during the day while it closed the day at $4.91. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Fenics Market Data Expands FX Options (“FXO”) Offering with AI and New Analytics.

Fenics Market Data (“FMD”), a division within BGC Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP) (“BGC Partners,” “BGC” or the “Company”), announced the launch of its latest upgrade to its FXO volatility service, FMD FXO 2.0 (“FXO 2.0”). FXO 2.0 combines machine learning with improved analytics to deliver over 300 currency pairs and 27 precious metal pairs, improving the surfaces with more wing data points and long dated tenors. FMD market spreads now update more dynamically based on liquidity information from BGC Partners’ trading venues and its award-winning broking divisions.

Rich Winter, Senior Managing Director and Head of Fenics Market Data and Information Analytics, said: “Our FXO offering was already very strong, built on the capital backed data from our interdealer brokerage businesses. We invested further in our FXO volatility service to address a wider range of data usage by our clients. The FX Markets award for Best Market Data Provider in 2021 is testament to the hugely valuable set of tools we now have for our clients.”.

BGC Partners Inc. stock has also loss -3.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BGCP stock has declined by -12.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.37% and gained 22.75% year-on date.

The market cap for BGCP stock reached $1.84 billion, with 384.90 million shares outstanding and 307.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, BGCP reached a trading volume of 2834451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGCP shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2015, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

BGCP stock trade performance evaluation

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.54. With this latest performance, BGCP shares dropped by -9.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.53 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.26, while it was recorded at 4.98 for the last single week of trading, and 5.25 for the last 200 days.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +91.88. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Total Capital for BGCP is now 6.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.62. Additionally, BGCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] managed to generate an average of $9,782 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BGC Partners Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 12.50%.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,088 million, or 67.40% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,966,630, which is approximately 6.137% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,477,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.18 million in BGCP stocks shares; and ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, currently with $88.05 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BGC Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 39,232,876 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 26,071,118 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 156,262,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,566,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,575,224 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,870,408 shares during the same period.