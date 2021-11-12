Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] Revenue clocked in at $14.21 billion, up 151.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] gained 1.78% or 1.32 points to close at $75.64 with a heavy trading volume of 3059827 shares. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Bath & Body Works, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share payable on Dec. 3, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 19, 2021.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances® offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. For more than 30 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on- trend products and the newest, freshest fragrances., these fragrant products can be purchased at more than 1,750 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 300 international franchised locations, as well as on bathandbodyworks.com.

It opened the trading session at $75.08, the shares rose to $76.33 and dropped to $75.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBWI points out that the company has recorded 35.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -185.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, BBWI reached to a volume of 3059827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $82.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BBWI stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BBWI shares from 71.93 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for BBWI stock

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, BBWI shares gained by 16.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 174.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.99 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.41, while it was recorded at 75.10 for the last single week of trading, and 56.99 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.84 and a Gross Margin at +41.21. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.12.

Return on Total Capital for BBWI is now 22.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.06. Additionally, BBWI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] managed to generate an average of $9,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

There are presently around $16,583 million, or 84.40% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 26,265,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,733,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.42 billion in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly 15.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 29,897,032 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 31,543,076 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 157,795,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,235,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,366,272 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 4,981,346 shares during the same period.