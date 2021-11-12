AppLovin Corporation [APP] gain 76.15% so far this year. What now?

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] closed the trading session at $114.85 on 11/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $103.40, while the highest price level was $116.09. The company report on November 10, 2021 that AppLovin Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Business Software Platform revenue growth accelerates for fourth consecutive quarter to 385% Y/Y.

Revenue grew 90% Y/Y to $727 million, Organic revenue1 increased 58% Y/Y.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 76.15 percent and weekly performance of 16.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 100.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 103.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, APP reached to a volume of 7523183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AppLovin Corporation [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $101.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $65 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for AppLovin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on APP stock. On August 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for APP shares from 68 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 5.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

APP stock trade performance evaluation

AppLovin Corporation [APP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.54. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 30.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.58% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.69 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.16, while it was recorded at 102.45 for the last single week of trading.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppLovin Corporation [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.42 and a Gross Margin at +60.91. AppLovin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.63.

Return on Total Capital for APP is now 1.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.32. Additionally, APP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] managed to generate an average of -$138,788 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,863 million, or 11.70% of APP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 108,050,489, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,024,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $462.17 million in APP stocks shares; and SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP, currently with $401.98 million in APP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AppLovin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ:APP] by around 132,377,130 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 77,691 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,664,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,119,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APP stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 128,223,490 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,264 shares during the same period.