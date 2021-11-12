American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain 55.47% so far this year. What now?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $59.29 during the day while it closed the day at $58.86. The company report on November 8, 2021 that AIG to Redeem 5.60% Debentures due July 31, 2097.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 5.60% Debentures due July 31, 2097, originally issued by SunAmerica, Inc. (CUSIP: 866930AG5) (the “Debentures”) on December 8, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). On the Redemption Date, AIG will pay to the registered holders of the Debentures a redemption price per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures as determined in accordance with the indenture governing the Debentures, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date. As of November 2, 2021, $2,124,000 aggregate principal amount of the Debentures were outstanding.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Debentures. Holders of the Debentures should refer to the notice of redemption delivered to the registered holders of the Debentures by The Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee with respect to the Debentures.

American International Group Inc. stock has also loss -2.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AIG stock has inclined by 7.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.41% and gained 55.47% year-on date.

The market cap for AIG stock reached $51.56 billion, with 862.93 million shares outstanding and 854.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 3103579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $61.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 88.89.

AIG stock trade performance evaluation

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.01, while it was recorded at 58.92 for the last single week of trading, and 50.42 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.17. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.60.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.07. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of -$132,178 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American International Group Inc. [AIG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American International Group Inc. posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 31.41%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45,422 million, or 92.10% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,502,196, which is approximately 0.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,571,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.57 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.95 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly 5.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 23,358,761 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 39,541,583 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 708,789,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 771,690,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,680,390 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 5,828,041 shares during the same period.