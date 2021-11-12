Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain 6.91% so far this year. What now?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] traded at a low on 11/10/21, posting a -2.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3482.05. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Under Armour Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments.

One of the world’s leading athletic performance brands moves business-critical SAP workloads to AWS to increase reliability and scalability, and accelerate digital transformation.

, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider for SAP to increase resilience, enhance security, and provide more significant insights across its business. The athletic performance brand completed the migration of its SAP environments to AWS earlier this year, providing the foundation for improving performance and visibility across its design, merchandising, planning, manufacturing, supply chain, and sales distribution channels. Under Armour will now integrate its SAP environments with AWS’s broad and deep set of technologies, including analytics, machine learning, compute, and storage. Powered by the world’s leading cloud, this modernization brings a range of AWS capabilities to fuel innovation in areas like 3D apparel and footwear design, digitally connected footwear and apparel, resource-efficient production, direct-to-consumer sales, and global wholesale distribution.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4014174 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amazon.com Inc. stands at 3.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.28%.

The market cap for AMZN stock reached $1744.86 billion, with 507.00 million shares outstanding and 438.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 4014174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4089.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $4300 to $3950. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3800 to $4000, while Truist kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 4400 to 4000.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 85.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 157.63.

How has AMZN stock performed recently?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.92 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,390.95, while it was recorded at 3,508.65 for the last single week of trading, and 3,334.03 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 13.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.60. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $16,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amazon.com Inc. posted 12.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 7.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 36.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $1,044,600 million, or 59.70% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,727,219, which is approximately 0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,129,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.95 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $56.32 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 2.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2,172 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 14,298,666 shares. Additionally, 1,233 investors decreased positions by around 8,244,969 shares, while 431 investors held positions by with 277,452,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,995,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,340,801 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 748,550 shares during the same period.