Alliance Global Partners lifts Agrify Corporation [AGFY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ: AGFY] slipped around -4.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.35 at the close of the session, down -18.98%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Agrify Strengthens Executive Leadership Team to Further Support Growth Initiatives.

Thomas Massie Becomes New President and Chief Operating Officer.

Timothy Oakes Transitions to Chief Financial Officer.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, AGFY reached a trading volume of 3700550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agrify Corporation [AGFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGFY shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Agrify Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Agrify Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGFY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corporation is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

How has AGFY stock performed recently?

Agrify Corporation [AGFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, AGFY shares dropped by -4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.17% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.47 for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.30, while it was recorded at 20.30 for the last single week of trading.

Agrify Corporation [AGFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agrify Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings analysis for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agrify Corporation go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Agrify Corporation [AGFY]

There are presently around $68 million, or 21.20% of AGFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGFY stocks are: DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 783,274, which is approximately -28.689% of the company’s market cap and around 11.76% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 668,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.27 million in AGFY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.35 million in AGFY stock with ownership of nearly 689.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in Agrify Corporation [NASDAQ:AGFY] by around 1,668,866 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 556,993 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,473,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,699,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGFY stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 873,350 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 97,079 shares during the same period.