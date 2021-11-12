Alight Inc. [ALIT] Stock trading around $11.40 per share: What’s Next?

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] loss -3.96% on the last trading session, reaching $11.40 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2021 that New Alight Report Finds 40% of Companies Will Modernize Payroll Systems By 2023.

Employers are increasingly using cloud-based technology to change how they run payroll and pay their people.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Reflecting a growing appetite for payroll modernization, companies are increasingly replacing their antiquated payroll systems with technology that moves them toward more rapid calculation and payment methods, according to a new report by Alight Solutions (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions.

Alight Inc. represents 129.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.19 billion with the latest information. ALIT stock price has been found in the range of $11.33 to $11.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, ALIT reached a trading volume of 4354751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $20 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for ALIT stock

Alight Inc. [ALIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, ALIT shares dropped by -1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.53, while it was recorded at 11.51 for the last single week of trading.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to -3.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alight Inc. [ALIT]

There are presently around $1,446 million, or 64.40% of ALIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 44,977,183, which is approximately 759.163% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 9,994,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.93 million in ALIT stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $91.75 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly 122.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

55 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 83,088,095 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 39,855,646 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 3,926,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,870,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,951,451 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 25,255,498 shares during the same period.