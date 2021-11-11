why Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.70

Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: LPRO] slipped around -6.4 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $27.46 at the close of the session, down -18.90%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Open Lending Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, reported financial results for its third quarter of 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“We are pleased to report another record quarter, which included a 138% increase in certified loans, a 98% increase in revenue and a 113% increase in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the third quarter of 2020,” said John Flynn, Chairman and CEO of Open Lending. “We continue to make progress on our growth strategies to capture more of the $250 billion addressable market and help underserved consumers get auto loans. We are very encouraged by the continued growth in our credit union and bank line where we achieved a 91% year-over-year increase in certified loans in the third quarter of 2021. We added 16 new accounts in the third quarter of 2021, of which four were tier one accounts with assets of $1 billion or greater. In addition, our OEMs have grown a combined 205% year-to-date in 2021.”.

Open Lending Corporation stock is now -21.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LPRO Stock saw the intraday high of $30.00 and lowest of $26.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.00, which means current price is +2.46% above from all time high which was touched on 06/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 902.66K shares, LPRO reached a trading volume of 4241451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPRO shares is $48.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Open Lending Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $45 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Open Lending Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on LPRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Open Lending Corporation is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 78.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.10.

How has LPRO stock performed recently?

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.27. With this latest performance, LPRO shares dropped by -17.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.95 for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.85, while it was recorded at 32.42 for the last single week of trading, and 37.61 for the last 200 days.

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.46 and a Gross Margin at +91.01. Open Lending Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.60.

Return on Total Capital for LPRO is now 29.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 613.21. Additionally, LPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 593.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] managed to generate an average of -$938,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Open Lending Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Earnings analysis for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Open Lending Corporation posted -0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -720.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPRO.

Insider trade positions for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]

There are presently around $2,865 million, or 82.70% of LPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPRO stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 13,362,208, which is approximately 12.381% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,802,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $269.18 million in LPRO stocks shares; and BREGAL INVESTMENTS, INC., currently with $255.0 million in LPRO stock with ownership of nearly -37.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Open Lending Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:LPRO] by around 19,078,968 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 26,123,583 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 59,138,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,341,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPRO stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,677,333 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,413,120 shares during the same period.