why Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.75

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] slipped around -0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.56 at the close of the session, down -2.28%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Foxconn and Lordstown Motors Enter Into a Transformative, Strategic Partnership.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown Motors” or “LMC”) (Nasdaq: RIDE), a provider of electric light-duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, and Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) (TWSE: 2317), one of the largest electronics manufacturers in the world, announced that they have entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement regarding LMC’s facility in Lordstown, Ohio.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

As previously disclosed, on September 30, Lordstown Motors entered into an Agreement in Principle, or AIP, with an affiliate of Hon Hai Precision Industries, also known as Foxconn, to work jointly on Lordstown Motors’ electric vehicle programs in the production and assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. Shortly after the AIP, and as a sign of confidence in the partnership, Foxconn purchased $50 million of common stock directly from Lordstown Motors at a price of $6.8983 per share. The definitive Asset Purchase Agreement (“APA”) implements the terms of the AIP and provides as follows:.

Lordstown Motors Corp. stock is now -72.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIDE Stock saw the intraday high of $5.827 and lowest of $5.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.57, which means current price is +19.83% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.12M shares, RIDE reached a trading volume of 10094627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIDE shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on RIDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

How has RIDE stock performed recently?

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, RIDE shares gained by 8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.17 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 5.70 for the last single week of trading, and 10.57 for the last 200 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RIDE is now -22.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.16. Additionally, RIDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] managed to generate an average of -$387,656 per employee.Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lordstown Motors Corp. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,750.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIDE.

Insider trade positions for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]

There are presently around $299 million, or 31.40% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,073,725, which is approximately 20.008% of the company’s market cap and around 37.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,485,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.62 million in RIDE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $25.29 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly -1.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lordstown Motors Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 16,602,959 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 6,716,891 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 30,499,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,819,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,294,361 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,098,270 shares during the same period.