why Curis Inc. [CRIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.67

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.37 during the day while it closed the day at $5.97. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Curis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update.

Enrolled first patient in Phase 1 Study of CA-4948 combination therapy in patients with Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia or Myelodysplastic Syndromes.

Presented additional preclinical data for CA-4948 demonstrating potential in additional hematologic malignancies at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

Curis Inc. stock has also loss -13.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRIS stock has declined by -23.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.32% and lost -27.11% year-on date.

The market cap for CRIS stock reached $569.42 million, with 91.55 million shares outstanding and 85.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, CRIS reached a trading volume of 5350910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Curis Inc. [CRIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRIS shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Laidlaw analysts kept a Buy rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

CRIS stock trade performance evaluation

Curis Inc. [CRIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.73. With this latest performance, CRIS shares dropped by -20.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 423.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.61 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.62, while it was recorded at 6.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.39 for the last 200 days.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Curis Inc. [CRIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -229.79 and a Gross Margin at +93.74. Curis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -276.03.

Return on Total Capital for CRIS is now -22.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.43. Additionally, CRIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] managed to generate an average of -$1,068,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.90 and a Current Ratio set at 19.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Curis Inc. [CRIS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Curis Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRIS.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $486 million, or 91.00% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 7,186,699, which is approximately 58.06% of the company’s market cap and around 6.23% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 7,140,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.63 million in CRIS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.1 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Curis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 15,423,993 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 22,412,243 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 43,498,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,335,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,433,491 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 12,892,307 shares during the same period.