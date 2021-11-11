Wells Fargo lifts RingCentral Inc. [RNG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] gained 20.54% on the last trading session, reaching $281.64 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2021 that RingCentral and Mitel Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable Customers to Transition Seamlessly to Cloud-Based Unified Business Communications.

RingCentral to become exclusive UCaaS partner to Mitel for its customer base of over 35 million users.

RingCentral acquires differentiated CloudLink technology to enable a unique transition path from on-premises PBX to RingCentral’s Message Video Phone (MVP) cloud platform.

RingCentral Inc. represents 91.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.50 billion with the latest information. RNG stock price has been found in the range of $278.41 to $315.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, RNG reached a trading volume of 6690213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $385.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $342 to $352. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for RingCentral Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $450 to $410, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on RNG stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RNG shares from 360 to 400.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 14.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 278.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.99. With this latest performance, RNG shares gained by 25.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.62 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 233.22, while it was recorded at 244.17 for the last single week of trading, and 285.26 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.33 and a Gross Margin at +72.66. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.01.

Return on Total Capital for RNG is now -7.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 468.05. Additionally, RNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 458.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] managed to generate an average of -$26,432 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RingCentral Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to 29.40%.

There are presently around $21,426 million, or 97.30% of RNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 11,131,240, which is approximately 0.848% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,035,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in RNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.31 billion in RNG stock with ownership of nearly -17.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RingCentral Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG] by around 11,715,688 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 9,365,421 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 54,996,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,077,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNG stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,463,204 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,653,539 shares during the same period.