Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] traded at a low on 11/10/21, posting a -1.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $187.02. The company report on November 3, 2021 that New buck/boost converter maintains industry’s lowest IQ while integrating supercapacitor charging.

Engineers can extend battery life by up to 20% in low-power industrial applications with new DC/DC converter from TI.

Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) introduced a new bidirectional buck/boost converter with an ultra-low quiescent current (IQ) of 60 nA – one-third the IQ of competing boost converters. The TPS61094 buck/boost converter integrates a buck mode for supercapacitor charging while providing ultra-low IQ, enabling engineers to extend battery life by as much as 20% when compared to commonly used hybrid-layer capacitors (HLCs). Supercapacitor charging and discharging helps support peak loads and backup power, which are important for continuous operation in battery-powered industrial applications such as smart meters, smoke detectors and video doorbells, as well as medical applications. For more information, see www.ti.com/tps61094-pr.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4296797 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Texas Instruments Incorporated stands at 1.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.81%.

The market cap for TXN stock reached $170.67 billion, with 923.00 million shares outstanding and 921.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 4296797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $204.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $193 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $250 to $240, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on TXN stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TXN shares from 240 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 50.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

How has TXN stock performed recently?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.20 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.16, while it was recorded at 190.94 for the last single week of trading, and 186.53 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.92 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.50.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 37.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.49. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $185,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated posted 1.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $144,839 million, or 85.40% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,889,579, which is approximately 0.604% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,899,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.63 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.3 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 1.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 947 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 28,881,761 shares. Additionally, 748 investors decreased positions by around 33,442,061 shares, while 326 investors held positions by with 712,134,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 774,458,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,803,535 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,496,831 shares during the same period.