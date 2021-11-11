Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $14.92 with a heavy trading volume of 5173271 shares. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Ginkgo Bioworks Investor Alert.

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Ginkgo Bioworks To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 9, 2021) – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (“Ginkgo Bioworks” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNA).

It opened the trading session at $15.13, the shares rose to $15.864 and dropped to $14.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNA points out that the company has recorded 50.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -67.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.00M shares, DNA reached to a volume of 5173271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 226.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for DNA stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.34. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 57.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.86% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.15 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.02, while it was recorded at 14.48 for the last single week of trading.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,500.00. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

There are presently around $2,853 million, or 65.10% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 91,002,810, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.90% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,102,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.89 million in DNA stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $67.93 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

157 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 191,060,442 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,501,770 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,367,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,194,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 190,970,640 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,173,795 shares during the same period.