UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $21.10

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] price plunged by -2.79 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on November 5, 2021 that UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Singapore Subsidiary Receives Official Approval Regarding Securities Trading and Clearing in Singapore.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, announced that its Singapore subsidiary, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“TBSPL”) has officially received approval to be admitted as a Trading Member of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”) and Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited (“SGX-DT”) and Clearing Member of The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (“CDP”) from Singapore Exchange Ltd (“SGX”).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Company expects to use these approvals to improve the user experience and services it offers to clients. TBSPL looks forward to developing its partnerships with SGX and strengthening its presence in the Singapore market.

A sum of 5015749 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.64M shares. UP Fintech Holding Limited shares reached a high of $6.92 and dropped to a low of $6.55 until finishing in the latest session at $6.61.

The one-year TIGR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.96. The average equity rating for TIGR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $23.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

TIGR Stock Performance Analysis:

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.37. With this latest performance, TIGR shares dropped by -34.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.28 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.28, while it was recorded at 6.81 for the last single week of trading, and 18.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UP Fintech Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.62 and a Gross Margin at +83.19. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.41.

Return on Total Capital for TIGR is now 10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.06. Additionally, TIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] managed to generate an average of $20,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $171 million, or 19.90% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,285,535, which is approximately 2.492% of the company’s market cap and around 7.41% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 3,226,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.33 million in TIGR stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $8.71 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly -12.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 14,137,803 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 6,858,872 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,802,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,799,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,782,765 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,938,743 shares during the same period.