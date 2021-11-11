Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] stock Upgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $7

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: UBX] traded at a high on 11/10/21, posting a 23.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.17. The company report on November 10, 2021 that UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates.

UBX1325 Phase 2 study in DME currently enrolling, with additional Phase 2 study in AMD planned for 1H22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

UNITY to present at invitation-only Eyecelerator innovation conference at AAO.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15700842 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Unity Biotechnology Inc. stands at 13.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.61%.

The market cap for UBX stock reached $191.28 million, with 54.86 million shares outstanding and 51.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 424.36K shares, UBX reached a trading volume of 15700842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBX shares is $6.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on UBX stock. On February 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UBX shares from 5 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has UBX stock performed recently?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.82. With this latest performance, UBX shares gained by 30.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.68 for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 4.54 for the last 200 days.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UBX is now -68.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.42. Additionally, UBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] managed to generate an average of -$1,538,426 per employee.Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings analysis for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBX.

Insider trade positions for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]

There are presently around $41 million, or 52.60% of UBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,032,319, which is approximately -2.012% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; MAYO CLINIC, holding 1,571,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.04 million in UBX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.64 million in UBX stock with ownership of nearly -10.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:UBX] by around 3,226,676 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 4,086,070 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 8,632,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,944,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,155,722 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 473,959 shares during the same period.