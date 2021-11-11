The Western Union Company [WU] stock Reiterated by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $21

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] closed the trading session at $18.55 on 11/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.10, while the highest price level was $18.575. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Western Union to Present at the Citi FinTech Conference.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced that the Company will present at the Citi FinTech Conference on Monday, November 15, 2021. The presentation will begin at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time and will include comments from Raj Agrawal, CFO.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from https://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.45 percent and weekly performance of 0.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, WU reached to a volume of 6094779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $21.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $27 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $25, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on WU stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WU shares from 25 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 13.17.

WU stock trade performance evaluation

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.04 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.17, while it was recorded at 18.16 for the last single week of trading, and 23.03 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.80 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.43.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 29.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,011.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Western Union Company [WU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,769.61. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,430.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $67,664 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Western Union Company [WU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Western Union Company posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 8.48%.

The Western Union Company [WU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,704 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,796,987, which is approximately -0.146% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,988,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $890.18 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $390.75 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly 1.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 33,196,195 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 24,279,509 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 357,849,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,325,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,765,319 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 4,779,654 shares during the same period.