The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] – find out why.

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] closed the trading session at $11.81 on 11/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.15, while the highest price level was $12.34. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Peabody Reports Results For Quarter Ended September 30, 2021.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) announced its third quarter 2021 operating results, including revenues of $679.0 million, net of $238 million of unrealized mark-to-market losses related to forward pricing hedges; net loss attributable to common stockholders of $44.2 million; diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.60; and Adjusted EBITDA[1] of $289.1 million. During the quarter, the company retired an additional $93 million of senior secured debt and retired an additional $30 million after September 30, 2021, resulting in approximately $250 million of debt retirements year to date, more than 16% of debt outstanding at the start of the year.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“We are capturing opportunities provided by current robust coal market dynamics with strong operational performance which is resulting in expanded margins across our portfolio. And we have reached labor agreements at both our Metropolitan and Shoal Creek mines which paves the way for higher met coal production next year,” said Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Grech. “While we are optimistic regarding the markets, we continue to focus on the long term with a disciplined approach to cost control, pricing strategies and additional reduction of debt to position the company to be resilient in all market cycles.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 390.04 percent and weekly performance of 2.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 76.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.55M shares, BTU reached to a volume of 5169726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $15 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.47.

BTU stock trade performance evaluation

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -29.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 993.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.29 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.12, while it was recorded at 11.82 for the last single week of trading, and 8.95 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.25 and a Gross Margin at -0.82. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.89.

Return on Total Capital for BTU is now -3.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.67. Additionally, BTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] managed to generate an average of -$403,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peabody Energy Corporation posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTU.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $986 million, or 64.50% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 28,916,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 7,322,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.48 million in BTU stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $74.13 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly -2.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 19,376,066 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 9,666,284 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 54,476,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,518,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,228,579 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,358,158 shares during the same period.