Tenaris S.A. [TS] Revenue clocked in at $5.59 billion, up 49.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Tenaris S.A. [NYSE: TS] price plunged by -6.51 percent to reach at -$1.66. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Tenaris Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Free cash flow and Net cash / debt. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) announced its results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 with comparison to its results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

A sum of 4154082 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.12M shares. Tenaris S.A. shares reached a high of $24.92 and dropped to a low of $23.68 until finishing in the latest session at $23.83.

The one-year TS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.98. The average equity rating for TS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenaris S.A. [TS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $26.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $15 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Tenaris S.A. stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TS shares from 22 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for TS in the course of the last twelve months was 48.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

TS Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenaris S.A. [TS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.35. With this latest performance, TS shares gained by 7.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for Tenaris S.A. [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.71, while it was recorded at 24.68 for the last single week of trading, and 21.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenaris S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenaris S.A. [TS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.19 and a Gross Margin at +18.93. Tenaris S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.33.

Return on Total Capital for TS is now -0.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.78. Additionally, TS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] managed to generate an average of -$29,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Tenaris S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

TS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenaris S.A. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. go to -5.40%.

Tenaris S.A. [TS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,305 million, or 10.10% of TS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TS stocks are: WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 8,323,693, which is approximately -3.577% of the company’s market cap and around 60.60% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 6,547,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.03 million in TS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $155.71 million in TS stock with ownership of nearly -19.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenaris S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Tenaris S.A. [NYSE:TS] by around 4,060,628 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 12,185,261 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 38,528,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,774,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 779,403 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,256,834 shares during the same period.