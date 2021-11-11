Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] fell -9.56% so far this year. What now?

Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE: FOUR] jumped around 9.47 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $68.19 at the close of the session, up 16.13%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Shift4 Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, has posted its third quarter 2021 financial results as part of its 3Q 2021 shareholder letter under the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at https://investors.shift4.com/overview/default.aspx. This document also includes the Shift4 Investor Field Day presentation, scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET, November 10.

The Company’s shareholder letter can also be viewed here – Shift4 3Q 2021 Shareholder Letter and Investor Field Day Presentation.

Shift4 Payments Inc. stock is now -9.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FOUR Stock saw the intraday high of $73.92 and lowest of $67.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 104.11, which means current price is +18.80% above from all time high which was touched on 04/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, FOUR reached a trading volume of 4733351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOUR shares is $108.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Shift4 Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Shift4 Payments Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift4 Payments Inc. is set at 4.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOUR in the course of the last twelve months was 409.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

How has FOUR stock performed recently?

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.24. With this latest performance, FOUR shares dropped by -3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.14 for Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.62, while it was recorded at 61.57 for the last single week of trading, and 85.32 for the last 200 days.

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.95 and a Gross Margin at +16.42. Shift4 Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.40.

Return on Total Capital for FOUR is now -5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.95. Additionally, FOUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 218.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] managed to generate an average of -$14,100 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Shift4 Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings analysis for Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shift4 Payments Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOUR.

Insider trade positions for Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]

There are presently around $3,402 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOUR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,689,340, which is approximately 13.281% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,635,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.93 million in FOUR stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $234.97 million in FOUR stock with ownership of nearly 195.609% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shift4 Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE:FOUR] by around 11,720,667 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 6,538,096 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 31,624,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,883,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOUR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,917,511 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,998,034 shares during the same period.