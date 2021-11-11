Raymond James slashes price target on Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] – find out why.

Perrigo Company plc [NYSE: PRGO] price plunged by -11.01 percent to reach at -$5.22. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Perrigo Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results From Continuing Operations.

Major Strategic Initiatives Completed During Q3:.

– Closed sale of Rx business for $1.6B.

A sum of 5943125 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.12M shares. Perrigo Company plc shares reached a high of $42.2394 and dropped to a low of $40.22 until finishing in the latest session at $42.21.

The one-year PRGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.59. The average equity rating for PRGO stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRGO shares is $57.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Perrigo Company plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $45 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Perrigo Company plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PRGO stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PRGO shares from 59 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perrigo Company plc is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

PRGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.54. With this latest performance, PRGO shares dropped by -6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.95, while it was recorded at 46.00 for the last single week of trading, and 44.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Perrigo Company plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.13 and a Gross Margin at +35.77. Perrigo Company plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.21.

Return on Total Capital for PRGO is now 4.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.48. Additionally, PRGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] managed to generate an average of -$14,139 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Perrigo Company plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

PRGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Perrigo Company plc posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Perrigo Company plc go to 10.00%.

Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,186 million, or 89.90% of PRGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRGO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,296,706, which is approximately 0.449% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,764,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $665.41 million in PRGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $468.99 million in PRGO stock with ownership of nearly 20.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Perrigo Company plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Perrigo Company plc [NYSE:PRGO] by around 15,171,791 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 8,382,831 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 99,296,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,850,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRGO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,984,804 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,477,309 shares during the same period.