Range Resources Corporation [RRC] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $33

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] loss -6.92% on the last trading session, reaching $22.60 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Range Resources Publishes Updated Corporate Sustainability Report.

Company Targets Net Zero GHG Emissions by 2025.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

2021 RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) (“Range” or the “Company”) announced the publication of an updated Corporate Sustainability Report. The 2020-2021 Corporate Sustainability Report provides a detailed insight into Range’s approach, achievements, and goals on environmental, social, and governance topics.

Range Resources Corporation represents 243.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.60 billion with the latest information. RRC stock price has been found in the range of $21.92 to $24.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 5580195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Range Resources Corporation [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $25.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $18 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $30, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on RRC stock. On September 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RRC shares from 15 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for RRC stock

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, RRC shares dropped by -1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.77, while it was recorded at 23.63 for the last single week of trading, and 14.82 for the last 200 days.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.36 and a Gross Margin at -3.31. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.97.

Return on Total Capital for RRC is now -4.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.57. Additionally, RRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] managed to generate an average of -$1,335,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Range Resources Corporation posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 12.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Range Resources Corporation [RRC]

There are presently around $5,419 million, or 95.00% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,168,977, which is approximately -2.792% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,604,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $601.25 million in RRC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $460.22 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 32,175,504 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 23,613,757 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 184,008,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,798,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,208,946 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,094,338 shares during the same period.