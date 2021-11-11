PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] Stock trading around $35.03 per share: What’s Next?

PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ: PUBM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.07%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that PubMatic Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Delivered record revenue of $58.1 million, generated $13.5 million in GAAP net income and $24.3 million in adjusted EBITDA;Fourth consecutive quarter of best-in-class organic revenue growth over 50%, net margin over 10%and adjusted EBITDA margin over 30%;Raising full year 2021 financial outlook.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021.

The one-year PubMatic Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.81. The average equity rating for PUBM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $254.47 million, with 49.58 million shares outstanding and 19.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, PUBM stock reached a trading volume of 11255571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUBM shares is $44.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for PubMatic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for PubMatic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PUBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PubMatic Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.79.

PUBM Stock Performance Analysis:

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.07. With this latest performance, PUBM shares gained by 44.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.07% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.96 for PubMatic Inc. [PUBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.75, while it was recorded at 30.17 for the last single week of trading, and 37.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PubMatic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.35 and a Gross Margin at +72.31. PubMatic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for PUBM is now 25.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, PUBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.PubMatic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

PubMatic Inc. [PUBM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $314 million, or 49.30% of PUBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PUBM stocks are: DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,529,758, which is approximately 85.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 904,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.69 million in PUBM stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $29.25 million in PUBM stock with ownership of nearly 68.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PubMatic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in PubMatic Inc. [NASDAQ:PUBM] by around 4,430,723 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,756,663 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,780,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,967,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUBM stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,515,851 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,569,321 shares during the same period.