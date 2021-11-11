Poshmark Inc. [POSH] is -82.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ: POSH] price plunged by -28.98 percent to reach at -$7.11. The company report on November 10, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Poshmark, Inc. Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC.

Atlanta, Georgia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 10, 2021) – Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Poshmark, Inc. (“Poshmark” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: POSH) complied with federal securities laws. On November 9, 2021, the Company filed a Form 8-K and reported a loss of $.09 per share compared to a profit of $.44 per share in the third quarter of 2020. Poshmark’s CEO, Manish Chandra, indicated that “difficult comparisons and the headwinds of Apple privacy changes” contributed to Poshmark’s financial results. On this news, the price of the Company’s stock declined.

A sum of 16839877 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.02M shares. Poshmark Inc. shares reached a high of $18.85 and dropped to a low of $16.08 until finishing in the latest session at $17.42.

The one-year POSH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.5. The average equity rating for POSH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Poshmark Inc. [POSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POSH shares is $44.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Poshmark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners dropped their target price from $50 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Poshmark Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on POSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poshmark Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for POSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63.

POSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Poshmark Inc. [POSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.57. With this latest performance, POSH shares dropped by -24.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.11% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.49 for Poshmark Inc. [POSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.66, while it was recorded at 22.36 for the last single week of trading, and 39.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Poshmark Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Poshmark Inc. [POSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.93 and a Gross Margin at +82.29. Poshmark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.43.

Return on Total Capital for POSH is now 32.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Poshmark Inc. [POSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.28. Additionally, POSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Poshmark Inc. [POSH] managed to generate an average of $30,188 per employee.Poshmark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

POSH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Poshmark Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POSH.

Poshmark Inc. [POSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $295 million, or 32.60% of POSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POSH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 1,351,758, which is approximately 38.803% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,182,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.0 million in POSH stocks shares; and TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS, currently with $26.84 million in POSH stock with ownership of nearly 0.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Poshmark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ:POSH] by around 5,770,255 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,807,186 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,453,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,031,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POSH stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,776,900 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 956,609 shares during the same period.