Piper Sandler slashes price target on Vroom Inc. [VRM] – find out why.

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] closed the trading session at $20.62 on 11/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.55, while the highest price level was $21.15. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Vroom Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Vroom Delivers Record Ecommerce Units and Gross Profit.

Ecommerce Unit Sales Up 123% YoY.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.67 percent and weekly performance of 3.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, VRM reached to a volume of 8272794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vroom Inc. [VRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $45.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.54.

VRM stock trade performance evaluation

Vroom Inc. [VRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, VRM shares dropped by -2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.71 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.46, while it was recorded at 19.55 for the last single week of trading, and 35.63 for the last 200 days.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.15 and a Gross Margin at +4.93. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.94.

Return on Total Capital for VRM is now -17.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.31. Additionally, VRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] managed to generate an average of -$214,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vroom Inc. [VRM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vroom Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRM.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,895 million, or 99.80% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,933,521, which is approximately 15.874% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C., holding 17,902,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $369.15 million in VRM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $244.04 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly -2.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vroom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 30,613,091 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 13,789,335 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 96,009,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,411,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,568,047 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 5,440,510 shares during the same period.