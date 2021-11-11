Piper Sandler slashes price target on Doximity Inc. [DOCS] – find out why.

Doximity Inc. [NYSE: DOCS] slipped around -4.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $72.01 at the close of the session, down -5.88%. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Doximity Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Total revenues of $79.4 million, up 76% year-over-year.

Net income margin of 45% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, DOCS reached a trading volume of 5566158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Doximity Inc. [DOCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCS shares is $63.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Doximity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $62 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Doximity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $72, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on DOCS stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DOCS shares from 40 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doximity Inc. is set at 5.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65.

How has DOCS stock performed recently?

Doximity Inc. [DOCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.93 for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.73, while it was recorded at 72.02 for the last single week of trading.

Doximity Inc. [DOCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Doximity Inc. [DOCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.00 and a Gross Margin at +84.92. Doximity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.42.

Return on Total Capital for DOCS is now 45.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Doximity Inc. [DOCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.85. Additionally, DOCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Doximity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Insider trade positions for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]

There are presently around $1,809 million, or 67.40% of DOCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 4,244,609, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,210,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.16 million in DOCS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $119.01 million in DOCS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Doximity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Doximity Inc. [NYSE:DOCS] by around 23,979,255 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 213,223 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 930,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,122,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCS stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,294,837 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 60,648 shares during the same period.