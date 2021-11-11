Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] Revenue clocked in at $452.90 million, up 8.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLPX] traded at a low on 11/10/21, posting a -5.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.60. The company report on November 10, 2021 that OLAPLEX Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Delivers strong third quarter resultsCompleted Initial Public OfferingCompany Introduces Fiscal 2021 Outlook.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) (“OLAPLEX” or the “Company”), an innovative, science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company, focused on delivering its patent-protected premium hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers, announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4586948 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Olaplex Holdings Inc. stands at 8.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.16%.

The market cap for OLPX stock reached $18.43 billion, with 692.96 million shares outstanding and 646.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, OLPX reached a trading volume of 4586948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Telsey Advisory Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on OLPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has OLPX stock performed recently?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.73.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.35 for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX], while it was recorded at 27.78 for the last single week of trading.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.35 and a Gross Margin at +49.52. Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.92.

Return on Total Capital for OLPX is now 15.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.13. Additionally, OLPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.83.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]

There are presently around $294 million, or 88.20% of OLPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLPX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,151,986, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 1,150,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.59 million in OLPX stocks shares; and TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $26.6 million in OLPX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olaplex Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLPX] by around 11,050,806 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,050,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLPX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,050,806 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.