NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] is 20.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] traded at a low on 11/10/21, posting a -0.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.98. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Norton’s New Brand Promise Shines a Light on the Company’s Vision.

Protecting and Empowering People to Live Their Digital Lives Safely.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, announced a new promise for the Norton brand along with an upgraded visual identity to match its ambitions. Inspired by the company’s vision to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely, the refreshed brand identity will represent the bright side to the very dark problem that is cybercrime. The shift signals Norton’s commitment to be the digital ally for consumers as well as a catalyst for change in the industry – from fear to trust and empowerment.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6842570 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NortonLifeLock Inc. stands at 4.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.44%.

The market cap for NLOK stock reached $14.64 billion, with 580.00 million shares outstanding and 579.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 6842570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $29.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 44.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has NLOK stock performed recently?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, NLOK shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.23 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.83, while it was recorded at 25.14 for the last single week of trading, and 24.51 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.43 and a Gross Margin at +82.91. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.28.

Return on Total Capital for NLOK is now 28.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.74. Additionally, NLOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] managed to generate an average of $248,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 12.70%.

Insider trade positions for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $13,433 million, or 94.90% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 68,557,966, which is approximately 9.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,167,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.13 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly 0.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 48,306,630 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 59,724,425 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 429,723,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 537,754,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,336,928 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 9,404,840 shares during the same period.