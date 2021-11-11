NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] is 113.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NexGen Energy Ltd. [AMEX: NXE] plunged by -$0.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.48 during the day while it closed the day at $5.90. The company report on November 9, 2021 that NexGen Awards Hatch EPCM Contract as Front-End Engineering Design (“FEED”) for the Rook I Project Commences.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (“NexGen” or the “Company”) (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that the Company has awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction management (“EPCM”) contract for the FEED stage of the Rook I Project to Hatch with work well underway. Hatch is a global leader in project management and engineering with extensive experience delivering mining projects in Saskatchewan and across Canada.

The awarding of the EPCM contract comes at the conclusion of a rigorous and competitive tender process involving multiple globally recognized industry firms. Integrating fully into the owner’s team, Hatch is responsible for providing NexGen with engineering, procurement, and execution planning services, along with supporting overall project management.

NexGen Energy Ltd. stock has also loss -1.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NXE stock has inclined by 46.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 42.17% and gained 113.77% year-on date.

The market cap for NXE stock reached $3.51 billion, with 471.86 million shares outstanding and 394.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, NXE reached a trading volume of 4598807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for NexGen Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexGen Energy Ltd. is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

NXE stock trade performance evaluation

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, NXE shares gained by 4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 217.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.97 for NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 6.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.38 for the last 200 days.

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NXE is now -7.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 244.97. Additionally, NXE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] managed to generate an average of -$3,432,132 per employee.NexGen Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 41.30 and a Current Ratio set at 41.30.

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $501 million, or 22.81% of NXE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXE stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 9,567,339, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.15% of the total institutional ownership; L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD, holding 9,332,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.06 million in NXE stocks shares; and EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, currently with $33.11 million in NXE stock with ownership of nearly 21.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NexGen Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in NexGen Energy Ltd. [AMEX:NXE] by around 17,648,989 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 10,710,692 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 56,506,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,866,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,760,145 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,548,183 shares during the same period.